Adairsville Health Park to open in December

The Adairsville Health Park, Gordon Hospital’s new medical office building, will open on Dec. 18, 2017.

The Adairsville Health Park will house Gordon Hospital Adairsville Family Medicine, Northwest Georgia Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, and PT Solutions. Additionally, Dr. Julia Danforth and Rachel Turner, NP, of Adairsville Primary Care will be joining the Gordon Hospital Adairsville Family Medicine practice in December 2017.

Due to the growing demand for additional healthcare services in Adairsville, Gordon Hospital broke ground on the Adairsville Health Park in March 2017. As a commitment to partnering with the community, Gordon Hospital selected local contractor Momon Construction to complete the project.

“We are excited that this new facility will allow us the opportunity to expand our services and provide an even higher level of care for the Adairsville community,” said Brandon Nudd, chief operating officer of Gordon Hospital. “Gordon Hospital has provided medical care in Adairsville for the past 10 years and will continue growing its services within the community.”