Accreditation Assessment Team Invites Public Comment for Rome Police

A team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA), will arrive December 11, 2017 to examine all aspects of the Rome Police Department’s policy and procedures, management, operations and support services.

Verification by the team that Rome Police Department meets the Commission’s state-of-the-art standards is part of a voluntary process to maintain accreditation – a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence.

As a part of the on-site assessment, agency employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments at a public information session Tuesday, December 12, 2017, at 6 p.m. The session will be conducted in the Commission Chambers located at City Hall, 601 Broad Street, Rome, Georgia.

If for some reason an individual cannot speak at the public information session but would still like to provide comments to the assessment team, he/she may do so by telephone. The public may call (706) 238-5107 on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Telephone comments as well as appearances at the public information session are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards. A copy of the standards is available for review at the Rome Police Department, located at 5 Government Plaza, Suite 300 in Rome, Georgia. For additional information, please contact the Rome Police Department Accreditation Manager, Stephanie Hill-Hudson at (706) 238-5156.

Anyone wishing to submit written comments about the Rome Police Department’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation may send them to: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA), 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320 Gainesville, Virginia 20155 or by email at www.calea.org .