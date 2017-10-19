Zell Miller To Retire From Public Life Due To Health Concerns

Zell Miller, the beloved former governor of Georgia, has been diagnosed with dementia, and is stepping out of public life for good.

Various news media are reporting that proteins correlated with Lewy body dementia have been found in the brain of 85-year-old former Georgia governor Zell Miller. These findings come after tests following his unexpected fall at a basketball game two winters ago at his alma mater, Young Harris College.

His grandson, Bryan Miller, said that Zell has the cognitive and behavioral symptoms of this severe form of dementia, in addition to the bellwether proteins found in his lab tests.

Miller was a profoundly popular governor for majority of his two-term tenure from 1991-1999. His approval rating flirted with 90% at its height, and usually only sank in tandem with his long-time political ally and fellow Democrat, former President Bill Clinton.

After his second term as governor, he served a term as the US senator from Georgia alongside Saxby Chambliss. No discussion of Miller can fail to mention his brainchild and legacy, the HOPE Scholarship, which is still in place today. Miller was also known for having classical music CDs made available to the family of every newborn baby in the state (when research suggested that playing music to fetuses while in utero made them smarter).

Georgians can find Miller honored in name at several public areas across the state, including UGA’s multi-purpose academic building, the Zell B. Miller Learning Center.