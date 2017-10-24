Wings Over North Georgia Airshow Hosts Over 83,000 Attendees

The Wings Over North Georgia Air Show hosted an estimated crowd of 83,000 people during the sixth annual event.

While great weather certainly contributed to the growth, the involvement of leading world-class performers and air show headliners, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, generated even broader regional interest than past events.

The Rome, GA-based show was one of four remaining performances for the elite naval air demonstration team’s 2017 schedule.

In addition to the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, there also were performances by the US SOCCOM Para-Commandos, the AeroShell Aerobatic Team, seven-time world aerobatic champion Rob Holland, Buck Roetman’s modified Pitts S2S, Bill Braack’s jet car and jet truck, Bob Carlton’s jet-powered sailplane, the Army Aviation Heritage Foundation, Scott Yoak’s P-51 Mustang, and Jim Tobul’s F4U Corsair.