Willowbrooke to Host Opioid, Alcohol Education

How to recognize the signs of alcohol dependency and opioid addiction and where to get help will be the focus of two, free community education events organized by Willowbrooke at Floyd in Polk County and Floyd County in November.

The event in Polk County will take place on Thursday, Nov. 2, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Polk County College and Career Academy, 167 Frank Lott Drive, Cedartown. The event in Floyd County will take place Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at The Warehouse: West Rome Baptist Church, 914 Shorter Ave.

A free dinner will be provided but registration is required. Register online at www.floyd.org/willowbrooke.

The events will begin with dinner at 6:30 p.m. followed by a lecture and power point presentation for the first 20 minutes. A panel discussion will then take place and the public will be allowed to ask questions.

Attendees will be given blank cards to write their questions for panelists without having to be identified. Anyone who wishes can ask a question in pubic.

“The events will mainly cover prevalence, common triggers, general symptoms to look for and how and where to respond when you or someone you love is dealing with addiction,” said Deb Price, with Willowbrooke Behavioral Health.

###