US 411 Railroad Crossing at Toyo Tire in City of White to Close for Track Repair

The Georgia Department of Transportation is advising motorists in Bartow County of a detour off US 411/State Route (SR) 61 at the Toyo Tire railroad crossing, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, October 17 and 18, to accommodate work by the company on repairing the tracks at this location. US 411 will be closed from 7 a.m. on October 17 until 5 p.m. on October 18 and traffic will be detoured off the highway onto SR 140 and I-75. This railroad maintenance operation and the road closure it necessitates are weather permitting and subject to change.

The Georgia DOT urges motorists in Bartow County to watch out for the message boards at the closing points on US 411 and signs along the detour route. “We certainly hope that all motorists watch out for these detour signs and be extra cautious while approaching this work zone,” said DeWayne Comer, district engineer at the Georgia DOT office in Cartersville. “We understand that the closure of US 411 at this location may cause some inconvenience and delays, but it is necessary for railroad company to repair the tracks as quickly as possible and giving the roadway back to local traffic and traveling public,” Comer explained.