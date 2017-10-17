U.S. Navy to Feature New Virtual Reality Experience at the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show

Air show attendees will get the chance to pilot a high-speed assault craft and extract Navy SEALs from enemy territory on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21-22, 2017, when the U.S. Navy brings its virtual reality display to the Wings Over North Georgia air show to educate fans about the opportunities available to sailors.

This immersive, mobile display, named the Burke, will be open to the public at the Russel Regional Airport from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Navy Sailors will be available to answer questions and help people navigate the virtual reality experience before the game begins.

“We are excited to introduce today’s Navy experience to some of the best and brightest in the region,” says Captain David W. Bouve, National Director of Navy Marketing and Advertising at Navy Recruiting Command. “To reach a high-caliber pool of recruiting prospects, we’re working to encourage STEM engagement across the country.”

So, what happens inside this display? Participants go through a video briefing before strapping on an Oculus Rift headset and a piece of wearable technology called a SubPac (traditionally used by Club DJs) that percusses in real time to the sounds of the mission, such as helicopter blades whirling and live mortar fire. Participants navigate the mission using a cutting-edge steering wheel and throttle system that replicate the actual sensation of piloting a high-speed assault craft while extracting SEALs. Once finished, participants move to the debriefing station, where they receive feedback and a performance grade.

“Virtual reality has allowed the U.S. Navy to come a long way,” says Bouve. “Where we once were only able to describe these experiences, now we can present the reality of a Navy mission in an interactive way.”

Aerial performances will be from 12 – 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Fans can visit the virtual reality activation any time throughout the day including between and during shows.

For more information about the Navy, please visit www.navy.com, www.facebook.com/americasnavy, or www.twitter.com/AmericasNavy.