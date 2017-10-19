Two Wanted In Cherokee County Now Behind Bars In Floyd County Ga

Two people wanted here in Cherokee County are now behind bars in Floyd County, Georgia

According to a report from Rome, two individuals arrested last week on charges of Theft by Conversion have now been charged with being Fugitives from Justice. According to that Jail Docket, Jackie Randall Porter of Rome, age 66, and Patricia Jane Porter from Breman, also 66, were initially arrested on Saturday, October 14th.

The warrant for Jackie Porter stated he was paid $2,750 to construct a metal outbuilding on June 6th, but never did the work; police say that Patricia Jane Porter received $1,300 from a victim on April 4th to build a “lean to”, but never provided any materials for the project and never started construction.

Here in Cherokee County, the two are wanted on charges of Theft by Deception 2nd Degree.

From WEIS Radio