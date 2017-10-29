Two Charged with Rome Murder

Investigators have charges two men with the murder of a Berry student Saturday morning in Armuchee. Ricket Damon Carter III, 19, of Columbus, and Troy Jamal Cokley, 19, of Riverdale, have each been charged with murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of controlled substance in relation to the event.

Police allege that the men travelled to Rome to meet Joseph McDaniel. An argument ensued that resulted in the death of the 19 year old student, who is originally from Columbus.

Patrol officers responded to 12 Summer Stone Drive, Apartment C around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning following a report to Floyd 911. Investigators allege that Carter and Cokley traveled to Rome to meet McDaniel, at which time an altercation ensued that resulted in the death of the 19-year-old Berry student. McDaniel is originally from Columbus, Ga.

Investigators followed information that led them to Columbus, Ga where the suspects were found and detained in an apartment complex there.

The Floyd County Police Department extends it appreciation to the Georgia Information Sharing Analysis Center for their assistance in this investigation. The police department would also like to thank the Columbus Police Department for their assistance and support of our investigators in this case.

Both men are charged with murder, aggravated assault, robbery, the purchase, possession, sale or distribution of marijuana, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.