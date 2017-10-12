On Thursday afternoon, around 2:35 PM, there was a two car collision on Rockmart Highway.

Reports state that a dark colored Kia Spectra was heading south bound on Rockmart Hwy and had slowed to make a left turn onto Shifflett Road when it was struck from behind by a Silver Hyundai Sonata.

The driver of the Sonata stated that she realized the Kia was slowing down too late and had attempted to slow down and swerve around the vehicle but was unable to.

A Georgia State Patrol officer and several Floyd County officers reported to the scene. There were no serious injuries.