Two Arrested on Drug and Weapon Charges After Found in Stolen Car

Lacie Rae Graham, 24 of Rome, and Cedric Ray Jackson, 24 of Rome, found their selves behind bars over the weekend after they were found driving a reportedly stolen vehicle.

Reports said that they were pulled over near the intersection of Huffaker Road and Alabama Highway.

A search of the vehicle also led police to find marijuana, methamphetamine and a gun.

Graham is charged with felony theft by receiving a stolen motor vehicle, felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. She was also charged with misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and drug related objects.

Jackson is charged with possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, probation violation and three counts of failure.