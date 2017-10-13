Two Arrested After Rome Police Smell Marijuana Coming from Car

Austin Michael Cornette, 19, and Ja’Juan Jamel Mcneir-Smith, 22, of Rome, was arrested after a traffic stop on Dean Street turned up a large amount of marijuana that was packaged for resale.
Reports said that an officer pulled over Mcneir-Smith after smelling marijuana coming from the vehicle.
A subsequent search led police to find a large bag, containing several smaller bags, of marijuana and a gun inside the vehicle.
Both are charged with the purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
Mcneir-Smith is additionally charged with driving on a suspended license.