Two Arrested After Man Shots Gun near Road, Found with Drugs

Two Romans, Christopher Cody Ely, 31, and Rebecca Lynn Simpson, 34, were arrested this week after police found a stolen gun and drugs.

Reports that that police were notified after Ely shot the gun in the air near a public roadway.

When police spotted Ely and Simpson a search was conducted and in the process leading authorities to the gun, which was reported stolen from another state, 24 grams of suspected methamphetamine, multiple white prescription pills wrapped in a plastic baggie, numerous glass smoking devices and a used needle.

Ely is charged with theft by receiving stolen property, discharge of a firearm during a public highway and reckless conduct.

Simpson is charged with giving false name to police, possession of drug related objects, possession of a gun during the commission of a crime, drugs not in original container, possession, distribution or sale of dangerous drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to distribute, theft by receiving stolen property and probation violation.