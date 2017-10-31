The Summerville Renaissance Festival Returns On Saturday Along With The North Georgia Cruise In

The annual Summerville Renaissance Festival will return Saturday with pageantry, arts, music, dancing, artisans, theater, food, and more. Renaissance Performers from Georgia and Tennessee will be on-hand to give festival-goers a magical experience. Saturday will also be the last North Georgia Cruisers Cruise-In of 2017.

Dress as royalty, fairies, pirates, and peasants while you enjoy shopping, art, games, and a feast fit for a king. Find King Henry the 8th , Fairy Grandmother, human gargoyles, and the King of the Trolls. The Renaissance Festival hours are from 10 AM to 6 PM.

In combination to the Renaissance Festival, The North Georgia Cruisers will sponsor their fourth and final Classic Car Cruise-In. The group invites all Cruise-In participants, enthusiasts, and those who dream of owning a classic, classy ride to attend. All classic vehicles, from cars to motorcycles to tractors are welcome.

The Cruise-In is designed to give the public a chance to show off your ride, hang out with fellow enthusiasts, and enjoy a great day in our community.There will be food, a 50/50 drawing, and lots of fun and fellowship. Therefore, there is no registration fee to participate. Cruise-In hours for November 4 will be 11 AM to 3 PM. Proceeds raised will go to buy Christmas toys for children, and also to help those in need.

For more information on events contact The City of Summerville at (706) 859-0900 Ext.1337 or visit www.summervillega.org