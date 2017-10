Tony Lee Colquitt, 56 of Silver Creek, was arrested at the intersection of Branham Avenue and South Broad Street after he allegedly placed a victim in fear of their safety by beating their car with his fist.

Reports stated that Colquitt acted in a “tumultuous manner” while intoxicated before he began hitting his car with his closed fist

Colquitt is charged with criminal trespass, public drunk and disorderly conduct.