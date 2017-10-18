Shannon Teen Charged with Meth Possession and Obstruction

Maurin Daniel Sims, 18 of Shannon, was arrested this week at a location on East 2nd Avenue when police said he ran from them after he was witnessed throwing a plastic bag on the ground.

Reports said that Sims was captured after a short chase. They added that while attempting to place Sims under arrest he continually pulled his arms away from officers.

Reports added that the meth was located in the vicinity where Sims threw the plastic bag on the ground.

Sims is charged with possession of meth and obstruction of police.