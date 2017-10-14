Rome Women Found with Drugs Laying Around Rome

Shannon Marie Hampton, 33, and Savanah Sueanne Kessler, 21, both of Rome, were arrested after authorities said they found numerous drugs and drug items at Kessler’s Crosscreek Drive home.

Reports stated that police found methamphetamine and marijuana laying around the home.

Police added that they discovered a glass object containing marijuana residue inside the toilet.

Both are charged with possession of marijuana, possession of meth, possession of drug related objects and tampering with evidence.