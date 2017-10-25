Rome Woman Arrested After Attempting to Kill Boyfriend with Motorcycle

Regina Emma McClary, 26 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she intended to “murder or cause grievous bodily injury” to her live-in boyfriend when she hit him with a motorcycle.

Reports said that McClary then proceeded to flee the scene (Chambers Street near Nelm Street).

Authorities added that a small child was also on the motorcycle at the time of the incident.

Reports went on to say that McClary had previously been ordered to stay away from the victim due to previous violent contact with him.

McClry is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, hit and run, cruelty to children in the 3rd degree, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, driver to exercise due caution, failure to appear and probation violation.