Amanda Kathleen Davis, 27 of Rome, was arrested this week after she allegedly stole numerous bank cards before using them to make purchases.

Reports said that Davis stole a wallet with the card from a woman and then used it at Publix and Walgreens back on October 23rd. Police said that she made $418.16 from Publix, and $529.55 from Walgreens.

Davis is charged with four counts financial transaction card theft, two counts theft by taking, and two counts of probation violation.