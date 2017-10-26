Rome Woman Charged with Lying about Crime

Danisha Shontay Toney, 32 of Rome, was arrested this week after she lied about a stranger stealing her bicycle while she was shopping at the Family Dollar on Shorter Avenue.

Reports said that Toney told police that a stranger stole her bicycle. They added that she then gave a description of the suspect, which she knew was her husband.

Reports went on to say that Toney sent her husband a text that read, “I reported Y stole my sh*t so good luck, U better stay inside they looking4 U, Told them what U wearing, described Yo bike and mine.”

Police said that Toney knowingly lied about the suspect being a stranger in order to get her husband arrested.

Toney is charged with the false report of a crime and unlawful conduct during a 911 call.