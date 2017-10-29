Rome Woman Arrested for Causing Serious Injury by Vehicle

Melanie Christina Locklear, 39 of Rome, found herself behind bars over the weekend after she allegedly hit another vehicle which also resulted in a pedestrian being struck while driving her vehicle on drugs.
Reports stated that Locklear was driving her car westbound on John Davenport Drive at a high rate of speed when she ran a stop light at Division Street. They continued that she hit a Ford pickup truck which veered off the road and struck a pedestrian on the sidewalk.
Locklear was also taken to the hospital where she told police she had taken Prozac, two injections of methamphetamine and had smoked marijuana prior to the wreck.
Police recovered a pill bottle from Locklear with Xanax and marijuana in it.
Locklear is charged with serious injury by vehicle, DUI, reckless driving, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana and failure to obey traffic controlled devices.