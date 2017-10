Brittany Nichole Matthews, 30 of Rome, was jailed this week after police said she went to a location to see her children, which was in custody of DFACS, that she had been ordered to stay away from.

Reports said that the incident occurred at a location on Lyons Drive. She was later taken into custody at a home on Tamassee Lane after admitting to going to the location.

Matthews is charged with aggravated stalking.