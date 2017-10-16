Rome Woman Arrested After Throwing Liquid Cheese

Cara Leeann Dillard, 26 of Rome, was arrested this week after she allegedly threw a jar of liquid cheese at a 24 year-old man’s car.

Authorities said that the jar caused less than $500 in damage to the vehicle.

Police added that when they arrived, Dillard refused to cooperate with them. They stated that Dillard scratched and struggled with them. They added that she even attempted to strike them while they were detaining her.

The incident occurred at a home on Garden Lakes Parkway.

Dillard is charged with simple assault, simple battery against police, criminal trespass and obstruction.