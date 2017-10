Lamar Michael Strickland Jr, 19, and Nycholas Tysean Strickland, 18, both of Rome, were arrested this week after they caused a accident in a stolen truck at a location on Summit Drive and Maple Street.

Reports said that after wrecking a stolen S10 the Stricklands left the scene, but was found a short distance later.

Both are charged with theft by receiving stolen property, loitering and hit and run.