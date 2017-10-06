Rome Teen Found with Stolen Truck, Runs from Police

Wesley Scott Furnish, 17 of Rome, was arrested this week after he was found to be in possession of a stolen truck,

Reports said that when police attempted to pull Furnish over he exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Police said that Furnish also failed to put the truck in park and as a result rolled into a yard and struck a grill.

After catching Furnish it was then discovered that he was driving on a learners permit and did not have a valid driver’s license.

Furnish is charged with theft by receiving stolen property, obstruction of law enforcement, criminal trespass, failure to maintain lane, driving in violation of license class, attempting to elude a police officer, obstruction, reckless conduct and driving without a license in possession.