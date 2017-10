Jacqueline Leanna Brackett, 18 of Rome, was arrested after she allegedly punched a hole in the wall of a home on South Little John Circle.

Reports added that the event occurred during an altercation with her mother and father.

Authorities said that Brackett had been ordered to stay away from them, thus violating her bond.

Brackett is charged with aggravated stalking, criminal trespass and probation violation.