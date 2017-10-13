Rome Police Find Suspects Driving Stolen UHaul

Christopher Joseph Wilbur, 33, and Michelle Nichole Wiley, 37, both of Senoia, was arrested in Rome this week after police found them to be driving a stolen UHaul truck.

Reports stated that the truck has been reported stolen in Tennessee. Police added that a search of the truck uncovered two glass smoking pipes containing methamphetamine along with prescription medications that were not prescribed to either suspect.

Both are charged with theft by receiving stolen property, theft by bringing stolen property into state lines, possession of meth, possession of drug related objects and the sale, distribution, or possession of dangerous drugs.