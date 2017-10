Titus Dewayne Daniel, 25 of Rome, was jailed this week after he allegedly blocked a woman’s SUV on Paris Drive before getting in and hitting her in the face.

Reports stated that the woman suffered a cut above her nose.

The incident occurred back in May.

Daniel is charged with battery, duty upon striking a fixture, prohibited person attempting to purchase a firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by taking, driving without insurance and probation violation.