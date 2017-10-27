Rome Man Found Living in Basement with Child While Using and Giving Drugs

David Allen Jenkins, 25 of Rome, was arrested this week after he was found living in a basement with a young child while using meth and marijuana.

Reports said that Jenkins and his 14 year-old stepson was living in a basement where the suspect would use meth in front of the child. Reports added that Jenkins would also give the child marijuana to smoke.

A search of the property turned up suspected meth, un-prescribed prescription medication, spoons for ingesting meth with the drug on it, drug needles, and numerous marijuana pipes.

Police said that several of the needles that were found were not capped and were “laying everywhere”.

They went on to state that the basement that the two were living in was in “deplorable trashy conditions and did not have power,

Jenkins is charged with the sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs, cruelty to children, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of drug related objects.