Malik Duran Slagle ,20 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he burglarized a home on Addington Drive and stole numerous firearms

Police said that Slagle stole a Smith and Wesson Springfield 1911 .45 caliber, a Smith and Wesson M&P 40 caliber, a Springfield XDM .40 Caliber, a rifle and a Stevens 12 gauge shotgun.

Reports said that the incident occurred back on May 28th.

Slagle is charged with felony burglary.