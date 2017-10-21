Rome Man Attacks Woman in front of Two Children

Joseph Colt Casey, 32 of Rome, was arrested this week after he allegedly physically attacked a 31 year-old woman at a home on Boyd Valley Road.

Reports said that Casey pushed the victim numerous times before grabbing her arm in an attempt to mover her from a doorway. Reports added that Casey was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the altercation.

They went on to state that the incident occurred in front of his 5 and 10 year-old sons.

The victim was left with visible marks to her arm, and was bleeding where he smashed her finger in the door.

Police also said that Casey hit the victim’s car, causing damage to the hood.

Casey is charged with simple battery, cruelty to children and criminal trespass.