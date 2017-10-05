Rome Man Attacks Another with Axe, Beats Mother in Face, Threatens Elderly Witnesses

Zachary Daniel Patrick, 28 of Rome, was arrested this week after he allegedly threatened a 37 year-old man with an axe and then proceeded to physically assault his mother.

Reports stated that on Wednesday Patrick placed a man in fear of his life when he grabbed a large axe and attempted to strike him with it. Patrick then allegedly punched his mother in the face, resulting in one of her teeth being broke. He then grabbed a pylon and hit her with it, causing a visible injury.

Warrants went on to read that he then threatened two other elderly family members while in the presence of several witnesses.

Patrick is then accused of running into the woods in an attempt to flee the scene.

The reporting officer said that while on the scene Patrick called one of the victims and continued to threaten them with bodily injury.

Patrick is charged with aggravated assault, two counts intimidation of an elderly person, two counts of simple assault, two counts battery, three counts terroristic threats and acts, reckless conduct, and disorderly conduct.