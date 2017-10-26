Rome Man Arrested After Shooting Mobile Home While High

Johnny Ray Thomason Jr, 26 of Rome, was arrested this week after he allegedly shot a mobile home with a gun.

Reports stated that Thomason admitted to police to having smoked marijuana during the shooting.

A search of Thomason uncovered methamphetamine, a glass pipe and prescription pills that were not in their original container. He was also found with a stop sign.

The home that was shot is located at Bolen Court.

Thomason is charged with theft by receiving stolen property, criminal damage to property, drugs not in original container, sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug related objects, possession of meth, reckless conduct, discharging a gun while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.