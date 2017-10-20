Rome Man Arrested Twice in Weeks for Thefts Around Rome

Justin Treyll Silmon, 26 of Rome, was arrested at the Cottis Inn on Martha Berry Blvd after he allegedly stole $364 from the Stop and Go gas station on Calhoun Avenue.

Reports said that the theft occurred back on October 4th.

Authorities went on to state that Silmon was found wiht a gun and a schedule V controlled substance.

Silmon is charged with theft by taking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a schedule V controlled substance, obstruction of police, drugs not in original container and contempt of superior court.

Previous: September 29, 2017

Justin Treyll Silmon, 26 of Rome, was arrested this week after he allegedly was found in possession of a stolen vehicle at the Economy Inn hotel on Martha Berry Blvd.

Reports stated that Silmon allegedly took possession of a Pontiac G6 earlier in the evening.

Silmon is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property.