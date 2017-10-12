Rome Man Arrested In Cherokee County Alabama

According to Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver, deputies with the investigative division arrested 37 year-old Ricky Moore of Rome, Georgia, on Tuesday, October 10, 2017. Moore was a fugitive from Floyd County, Georgia, and wanted on a felony probation violation for assault. Cherokee County Sheriff’s Investigators also charged Moore with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second degree marijuana possession, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The suspect was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he awaits bond on local charges before being extradited to Georgia.

