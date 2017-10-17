Rome Man Arrested for Stealing from Elderly Mother

Randal Craig Herring, 42 of Rome, was jailed this week after reports stated that he stole his mother’s checkbook and then proceeded to write 14 transactions totaling $902.17.
Reports stated that Herring has a past in stealing from his 78 year-old mother.
The latest occurred back on July 28th, according to his warrant. Reports added that in the past Hering stole her account information and credit cards.
He is charged with felony exploitation of elder persons, fourth-degree forgery, theft by taking and a parole violation.