Roger Eugene Feyerabend, 46 of Rome, was arrested this week after he allegedly went onto his neighbor’s Erin Court property and began to destroy the victim’s stuff.

Reports sated that when police arrived Feyerabend then resisted numerous officers attempts in placing him under arrest.

A search uncovered meth in his possession.

Feyerabend is charged with possession of meth, criminal trespass and two counts of obstruction of police.