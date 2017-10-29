Rome Man Arrested for Beating and Trying to Kill Woman in Front of her Child

Randy Dewayne Cantrell, 23 of Rome, was arrested over the weekend at the Stay Lodge on Dean Street after he allegedly attempted to “murder, rape or rob” a 27 year-old woman.

Reports stated that Cantrell held the woman down, then proceeded to straddle her before placing his hands around her neck “causing her to lose breath”.

Reports went on to state that Cantrell then proceeded to hit the victim in the face multiple times before pulling out a knife and threatening to kill her.

The alleged incident occurred in front of a child.

Cantrell is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, battery, terroristic threats and acts, cruelty to children and criminal trespass.