Lamario Andrus Majors, 36 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said hindered an investigation into an aggravated assault.

Reports stated that Majors attempted to prevent the arrest of Jessica Noel Jackson after he removed a gun from a crime scene at a location on Dodd Blvd.

Police added that the incident occurred back on September 30 of this year.

Majors is charged with obstruction and tampering with evidence.