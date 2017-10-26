Rome Home Builders Association Awards Scholarships to GNTC Construction Management Students

Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) students Brandon Payne, of Chatsworth, and Marvin Pointer, of Cedartown, were awarded the Rome Home Builders Association Scholarship at a recent ceremony held on the Gordon County Campus in Calhoun.

The scholarship rewards academic excellence and provides a financial incentive for students working toward the completion of an associate degree or diploma in a construction-related program at GNTC.

“We see a shortage of new people entering the field, so we wanted to do our part to encourage more people to get involved in the construction industry,” said Hunter Newton, president of the Rome Home Builders Association. “Once an individual learns a skilled trade they will never have a problem finding work.”

Payne and Pointer are students in the Construction Management program on the Gordon County Campus.

“This scholarship is a great opportunity for my students,” said Donny Holmes, director of the Construction Management and Residential Energy Efficiency Technology programs at GNTC. “Marvin was able to buy some tools for a remodeling job and Brandon does some drafting and estimating work and was able to buy some software, so both students have been able to use the scholarship money in their current jobs.”

To be eligible for the RHBA Scholarship a student must be enrolled full time, have a GPA of 3.0 or better, and have a work ethics grade of 2 or more. The $500 scholarship is open to GNTC students on the Floyd, Gordon, or Polk County campuses.

Chartered in 1956, the Rome Home Builders Association is comprised of local members of the building industry and its affiliates. The Association serves as the voice of the building industry to provide affordable, quality housing and home ownership by supporting our members and the community.

Georgia Northwestern Technical College provides quality workforce education to the citizens of Northwest Georgia. Students have the opportunity to earn an associate degree, diploma, or a certificate in business, health, industrial, or public service career paths. This past year, 14,151 people benefited from GNTC’s credit and noncredit programs. With an annual credit enrollment of 7,956 students, GNTC is the largest college in Northwest Georgia. GNTC has an additional enrollment of 6,195 people through adult education, continuing education, business and industry training, and Georgia Quick Start. For more information about GNTC, visit us at GNTC.edu or contact a Student Help Center on any one of our six campus locations at 866-983-4682. GNTC is a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia and an Equal Opportunity Institution.