Rome Couple Charged with Possession of Meth with Intent to Distribute

Jodean Eugenia Rogers, 32, and Leslie Dewayne McCormick, 35, both of Rome, were arrested at the intersection of North 1st Street and Park Avenue after they were allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug related objects.

Reports stated that police found several baggies of meth, a scale, numerous baggies and a meth pipe on the couple.

Both are charged with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of drug related objects.

McCormick is additionally charged with a seat belt violation.