Rome Community Heart Project Submissions now being accepted

The Rome Area Council for the Arts and Redmond Regional Medical Center are pleased to announce the return of the Rome Community HeART Project. Submissions are now being accepted from artists, classes, businesses, non-profits, and civic organizations within the Rome community. Each year the public is invited to decorate large cement hearts and heart garlands to be displayed throughout Downtown Rome during the month of February to promote heart health awareness and the creativity of our artists and groups.

“ The Rome Community HeART project is a wonderful way to engage our citizens in the importance of heart health while having a little fun and adding to the artistic flair of Downtown”, said Mandy Maloney, Executive Director of RACA.

The deadline to submit a design for the 5th Annual Rome Community HeART Project is November 17th, 2017. All guidelines and information can be found on the RACA website, www.romearts.org. Hearts and heart garlands will be distributed in early December once designs have been selected. Groups, businesses, and organizations are welcome to participate. Once installed, the community will be encouraged to vote on their favorite HeART via the RACA Facebook page.

The Rome Area Council for the Arts (RACA) is a 501(c) 3 non-profit community arts organization that was founded in 1976. RACA’s Mission is to enrich the Greater Rome Community through the unifying and compelling power of the arts.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact MandyMaloney at 706-250-1ART or email at mandy@romearts.org.