Rome Commissioners Approve Rate Hikes for Rentals and Garbage Collections

Rome City Commissioners approved an increase of rental rates at the Rome Civic Center an Senior Center this week. Commissioners also approved a rate hike to garbage collections.
Commissioners did say that rental fees for the City Auditorium will remain the same.
The increases will be effective Jan. 1.
Renovations are also planned for the Civic Center, with plans calling for a remodel to its kitchen.
Renovations to the senior center are also planned with improvements being made to the kitchen and floors.
The rental rate at the civic center will go to $775 for Monday through Thursday and to $850 for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The fee for the senior center will be $300.
The rate hike for garbage collections is set at an increase of 2.5-percent. The amount works out to about 30 cents more a month for the average residential customer with a 65-gallon cart.
The minimum residential fee will rise to $4.15 from $4.06 a month and the cost for a yard waste cart will go to $1.55 a month from $1.50 a month.