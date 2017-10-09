Rome Burlary Suspect Captured after Car and Foot Chase

A man wanted for a Maple Street robbery, Brandon Lewis McGlotha, 27 of Rome, was arrested this week after attempting to evade capture and run from police during a routine traffic stop.

Police said that McGlotha was clocked driving 78 mph in a 35 zone, and when they initiated their red lights and sirens he failed to stop. They added that a chase ensued, and in the process hitting a patrol car and a stop sign.

The chase ended when McGlotha wrecked. However, police added that he got out of his car and attempted to flee on foot. While on foot, police said that McGlotha attempted to destroy several bags of narcotics.

After being captured police said that they located several stolen lottery tickets that had been taken from a store on Maple Street.

Reports said that police located multiple bags of marijuana that was packaged for resale.

McGlotha is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, purchase, possession, manufacture or distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, two counts of obstruction of police, theft by receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence, first degree burglary, two counts of attempting to elude police, too fast for conditions, laying drag, improper lane change, failure to obey traffic control devices, headlight requirement, driving without a license, duty upon striking fixture, stop sign violation, failure to maintain lane, speeding, reckless driving, and probation violation