Rome Arrested at Probation Office After Found with Large Amount of Drugs and Counterfeit Money

Sean Dwight Collins, 28 of Rome, was taken into custody at the Probation Officer this week after he was allegedly found to have a plastic bag containing methamphetamine in his pants.

Reports went on to state that Collins was then found to have a black bag containing scales, plastic baggies, and syringes in it.

Police stated that the total amount of meth was listed at over 28 grams, along with a small amount of marijuana and $21 in counterfeit money.

Collins is charged with the sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, trafficking cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, and three counts of probation violation.