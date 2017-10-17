Roadside Vegetation Management Work Continues in Floyd County

As part of its integrated roadside vegetation management program, a Georgia DOT crew resumes today its work on removing overgrown vegetation along State Route (SR) 53 in Floyd County. Work will proceed from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.Tuesday through Friday. This maintenance operation is weather permitting and subject to change.

Integrated roadside vegetation management is a method to bring together social and cultural elements, biological concerns, and mechanical treatments to economically manage roadsides for motorist safety, environmental health and visual quality.