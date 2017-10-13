Ribbon cutting ceremonies for all County SPLOST playgrounds

Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation will have a ribbon cutting to dedicate all county SPLOST playgrounds at Etowah Park. “This is another great project that has been completed with SPLOST funds, we love, and hope the community does too, how every playground turned out” says Kevin Cowling, Director of Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation.

On Thursday October 19 at 11:00am, Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Department will do the same for all city SPLOST playgrounds at Ridge Ferry Park. The public is welcomed to attend the event and join us to celebrate this special achievement.