Rev. Gary Leon Chasteen, 73, Of Centre

Rev. Gary Leon Chasteen, age 73 of Centre, passed away Thursday, October 12th at his residence.

Funeral services will be 4:PM Saturday, October 14th at Perry Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Harold O’Neal and Rev. Kenneth Crane officiating; burial will follow in Gnatville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4:PM Saturday, at the funeral home.

Pallbearers include Jonathon Beecham, Caleb Chasteen, Matthew Nicholson, Thomas Beecham, Dakota Beecham, Colton Chasteen

Honorary Pallbearer will be Jacob Chasteen.

Survivors include his wife, Glenda Haggard Chasteen; sons, Kenneth (Dianne) Chasteen, Lamar (Shannon) Chasteen; step-son, Jeff Watson; daughters, Sherry Lynn Nicholson, Angela (Richard) Beecham; step-daughters, Danna Watson, Brandi Weaver; grandchildren, Vanessa Hicks, Paige Chasteen, Jonathon Beecham, Caleb Chasteen, Matthew Nicholson, Emily Ballew, Thomas Beecham, Dakota Beecham, Colton Chasteen, Jacob Chasteen; step-grandchildren, Cody Watson, Dylan Watson, Logan Prater, Haley Brogdon, Hannah Brogdon; 4 great grandchildren; 1 step-grandchild; several nieces & nephews.

He was preceded in death by a wife, Judy Marlon Wright Chasteen; brother, Kenneth “Ricky” Chasteen; sister, Sylvia Ann Fortenberry; step-grandchild, Hannah Watson.

Mr. Chasteen was a native of Calhoun County, the son of the late Allen and Imogene Reynolds Chasteen, was a lineman for AT&T phone company and was a member of Tennala Baptist Church.

