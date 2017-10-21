RACA Opens Call for Submissions to Design Competition

The Rome Area Council for the Arts (RACA) is seeking submissions to the design competition for the arts amphitheater and exhibition space to be constructed adjacent to the Sara Hightower Regional Library. Made possible by a gift from Dr. and Mrs. Charles “Soc” Sennett, the project will be constructed in memory of their late son, Chuck.

“The Sennett family has been enormously generous and we are delighted to guide the planning, construction, and use of this remarkable gift to RACA, the arts and the community of Rome.” Laurie Hubbard, RACA Vice President and Committee Chairman, said.

The amphitheater will have the ability to host installations as a pedestrian gallery and will welcome live performances and events. This permanent structure will be utilized by the community, with an emphasis on arts organizations, performances, art exhibits, demonstrations, and the like.

“The artistic community in Rome is thriving, and our mission is to continue to pour into that movement to positively impact the lives of our citizens. Once completed, we expect this area to become a one of Rome’s favorite places to engage with the arts and each other”, Maloney said.

This will be a two-phase project. Phase I is the amphitheater and exhibition structure with access for loading. Phase II will include support functions for the surrounding project area.

Once the submissions are collected, a committee comprised of representatives from RACA, the Library, the planning department, county manager’s office and the Sennett Family will select the winning design in a blind competition.

Submissions are due on November 21, 2017. Please send to: info@romearts.org and include the following. Multiple entries accepted.