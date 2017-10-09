Polk County Officer Injured After Being Struck By Vehicle

Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd was injured Friday morning after he had stopped to assist two pedestrians on the side of the road.

According to Polk County Fire Chief Randy Lacey, Dodd was driving to work in his police vehicle when he saw a mother and child walking along the roadway on Highway 278 near Polk Medical Center.

Lacey said that Dodd turned around and drove back toward the hospital to render assistance.

However, when Dodd was getting back in his police vehicle, a truck struck his car from behind, pushing it off the roadway in front of Polk Medical Center.

Dodd was awake and responsive while being transported to a Rome area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Dodd’s police vehicle was a complete loss.

However, the mother and child were unhurt.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the incident.